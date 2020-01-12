|
|
Joseph "Joe" Foti, long time Vacaville resident and local character, died unexpectedly on Jan. 6, in Fairfield, following a recent injury at home.Joe, born to Italian immigrant parents Joseph and Catherine Foti, on Sept. 22, 1936, joined sister, Carmella (Camille), and brothers, Anthony, John and Bruno. Following the death of his parents by the age of 11, Joe's sister Camille and her husband, Paul, raised him alongside their own children, Joe, Rosemary, Elanore, Marian and Donna Marie. Nephew Joe and Uncle Joe were raised as virtual brothers and shared a special bond that would last a lifetime. Joe graduated in 1954 from the Pottsville Area High School in PA and enlisted in the Air Force that same year. The Air Force took him to Texas where he met and married, Dorothy Mae, the mother of his two children, Catherine and Randall (Randy). Though the marriage was short, Joe's connection and love for his children never wavered. Catherine and Randy both continue to reside in Texas as well as Catherine's adult daughter (Joe's granddaughter) Amberly. In the later years, it was a very special treat for Joe to have a visit from Catherine and Randy.Joe had a long and successful career in the Air Force retiring with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT) after 31 years of service. During his decorated career, CMSGT Foti was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (1 oak leaf cluster), and the Air Medal (3 oak leaf clusters) for distinguished service during peace and war. As a Flight Engineer, Joe had the opportunity to fly around the world in service to his country. During the Vietnam conflict, Joe flew many missions into the war zone and participated in Operation Babylift, airlifting Vietnamese orphans to safety. Joe visited nearly every continent, including the Antarctic. After 13 months in Vietnam, Joe returned to Travis AFB and enjoyed life on base, the thrift of living in the barracks, and the camaraderie of his fellow airmen, but that would all end after he fell in love again.Joe met his wife of nearly 40 years, Shirley, at the Travis Federal Credit Union on Travis Air Force Base. Shirley, a teller, took notice of this frequent depositor and that began what was to become an eight-year campaign by Joe to convince Shirley to marry him. In 1980, she finally said yes and the longtime bachelor became a domesticated cat. Though Shirley does not share Joe's Italian heritage, she evolved over the years into the role of an Italian man's wife. Her pronunciation of Joe's name always seemed to come out as JOE!! And his responses to her, frequently laced with profane Italian words, were shouted back loudly. To an outsider, one might question their affection for one another…but it was just their way to bicker. Their connection was solid and their love for one another was true.Shirley's three daughters, Liza, Kelly and Terri loved Joe as a father. Though he joined the family after each of them were already adults, the bonds with each of them grew to be unbreakable. Joe was a man that could always be counted upon and he had an incredibly kind heart lurking beneath a gruff and grumpy persona. You could call him a curmudgeon. Joe tagged nearly everyone he knew with funny nicknames and would roll his brown eyes when feigning disapproval. In the early years Joe delighted his newly acquired grandchildren with feats of arm pounding and other silly nonsense. Though Joe had lost some of his steam by the time the great grandkids came along, they still all loved their idiosyncratic Great Grampa Joe.After retirement from the Air Force, Joe went on to another career in retail, working for 23 years at Ace Hardware in Vacaville. There he was infamous for giving shoppers long winded explanations or instructions, often whether they wanted it or not. After retiring from the hardware store, Joe turned to volunteering and became a well-known Volunteer in Police Service (VIPs) at the Vacaville Police Station earning yearly honors for his diligent service.Joe was a very religious man who practiced his Catholic faith throughout his life. He was an active member of the St. Mary's parish for over 40 years and served as an usher for the entire time. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Shirley; devoted children, Catherine, Randy, Kelly (Greg), Terri (Ken), and Liza (Bob). Joe will be missed by grandchildren, Aaron, Amberly, Ashley, August, Collin, Jack, Van, Kylan, and Ryan, and great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Braxton, Brooke, Claire, Liam, Pearl, Penelope, and Riley. Joe was a one in a million kind of guy who will be missed by all who knew him.Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., with the Rosary ceremony beginning at 7 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., in Vacaville. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Mary's Church, 350 Stinson Ave., in Vacaville on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road. A reception will immediately follow burial and will be held in the church hall at St. Mary's. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Mary's Parish building fund.
W00140460-image-1.jpg,W00140460-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020