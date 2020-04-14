|
Joseph Francis "Joe" Skinner, 88, passed away on April 9, 2020.He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Karen Skinner; sons, Michael Skinner and his wife Marcia; Alan Skinner and his wife Cindy; Brian Skinner and his wife Lori; and Charles Skinner and his wife Carmyn; his daughters, Sharon Skinner and her husband Robert Nelson; and Mandy Skinner. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Cheryl Brown and her husband Richard; as well as his 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Joe was born on November 26, 1931 and raised in Buffalo, NY. When Joe was 10 years old his father died at the age of 39. Both of his grandfathers died at the age of 39. Joe was never happier to turn 40.Joe was a master of many trades, but he spent the majority of his later working life as a professional heavy equipment mechanic at Matson Lines. He loved reading, especially a good mystery, music and singing and was a member of the Vacaville Barbershop Chorus for many years. He enjoyed traveling and visited 45 states in his RV with his wife Karen.He was a wonderful husband and loving father and a kind and gentle man with a huge heart, a wicked wit and exceptional sense of humor and was a big fan of a good harmless practical joke. He will be sorely missed by many.
W00143200-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 14, 2020