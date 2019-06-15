Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Sanner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph L. Sanner

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph "Joe" Sanner passed away with family by his side on June 12, at North Bay Hospital in Fairfield.Joe was born on Aug. 16, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, IA to John Lloyd Sanner and Gladys Harriett Sanner (Barnes). He had two half brothers, Vincent and John "Jack" Sanner.Joe spent many idyllic early childhood days in Iowa and Chicago, IL, which fostered a love for both rural and city life. Joe's family settled in Dubuque, IA for his high school days with Joe graduating from Loras Academy High School. Joe then attended college at Loras College and the University of Nebraska.Joe eventually felt a call to the service of his country and enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After serving with the Navy, Joe was selected for the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program. Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, Joe took to the skies earning his wings as a navigator. Among his many commendations, Joe was awarded a Bronze Star during a combat tour in-country in Vietnam for 325 days in 1970-71.During his early days as a dashing young Air Force officer, Joe met the love of his life, Angelina Resendez, while stationed in Sacramento. Joe and Angie were soon married and carried off to various assignments around the country. Along the way Joe started amassing promotions in the Air Force and children at home. The family enjoyed a wonderful life together even through the many relocations and Joe's deployment to Vietnam.Joe eventually retired from the Air Force as a Major in 1975 after a 24 year military career. Joe settled into civilian life with forays into real estate, small business, and then a second career as a real estate assessor with the County of Marin retiring for good in 1998. Joe and Angie spent the next years together traveling and enjoying the good life until Angie's passing in 2008.Joe was known for his compassion, wisdom, kindness, and especially his sense of humor. The loving care that he showed for his parents, children, and his wife were observed with reverence by all who knew him. He was a shining example in how to care for others. He will be forever remembered and missed.Joe's legacy includes his four children, Jo Ann Carmichael, Steven Sanner, Patricia Sias, Philip Sanner and by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Joe will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with full military honors followed by a Celebration of Life among family and friends at Paradise Valley Estates in Fairfield. No gifts or flowers are requested. Donations in Joe's name may be made to Parkinson's Disease research organizations.

