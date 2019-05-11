The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 793-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edwards's Catholic Church
5788 Thornton Ave.
Newark, CA
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Santa Nella, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Margaret Byrne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Margaret Byrne Obituary
Joyce Byrne, 89, was granted her angel wings on May 8. She found peace at home surrounded by her loving family. Through challenges and triumphs, she remained loving and courageous, fully aware of all those around her until her final rest.Joyce was born the daughter of Roy Wesley MacDonald, and Lillian Edith (Lisk) MacDonald, who raised her on their Mink Lake farm in Ontario, Canada, where she learned to work hard and care for others. She was dedicated to her faith, a participating member of St. Edward's Catholic Church for 49 years, her family, and her friends.Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leo C. Byrne, and their two children, Little Leo and Linda. Joyce is survived by her loving son, Tim Byrne (Carol deceased), and devoted daughters, Cindy Byrne and Sandy Jessop (Mick). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chris Jessop, Theresa Humphrey (Chris), Tim Byrne Jr., and Tammy Byrne. Joyce also greatly enjoyed her three great grandchildren, Christian Michael, Clair Joyce, and Carson Ray Anne.Joyce loved the Bay Area weather, especially for gardening and growing her tomatoes and flowers. She enjoyed cooking and baking, watching the Giants, Warriors, and the Sharks, praying the Rosary, and participating in her grandchildren's lives.Joyce will be greatly missed by her family. Special thanks to the Kaiser Home Hospice Care Team for their continual support.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont, with a 6:30 p.m., vigil service. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Edwards's Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave., Newark. Burial will be held on May 17, at 1 p.m., at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sisters of the Holy Family, PO Box 3248, Fremont, CA 94539, holyfamilysisters.org or , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarkburg, MD 20871, BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org/stopAMD" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stopAMD.
W00132120-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from May 11 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fremont Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fremont Memorial Chapel
Download Now