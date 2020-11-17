1/1
Joyce Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 6, 2020, we lost a great woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, niece, sister and friend. Joyce was 85 at the time of her passing.Joyce was a phenomenal woman, who lived a life full of love. While she enjoyed racing motorcycles in her early years, she found herself later in life serving the community where she grew up in Solano County. For over a decade she volunteered her time helping those in need. She found great joy in helping prepare food boxes and deliver presents to children each holiday season. We love you and you will forever be missed. Now rest in peace.Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
W00148990-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved