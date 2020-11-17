On November 6, 2020, we lost a great woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, niece, sister and friend. Joyce was 85 at the time of her passing.Joyce was a phenomenal woman, who lived a life full of love. While she enjoyed racing motorcycles in her early years, she found herself later in life serving the community where she grew up in Solano County. For over a decade she volunteered her time helping those in need. She found great joy in helping prepare food boxes and deliver presents to children each holiday season. We love you and you will forever be missed. Now rest in peace.Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.comW00148990-image-1.jpg