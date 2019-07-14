Juanita was born at home on Pleasants Valley Road, Vacaville, to Alonzo and Julia Castro. She was one of four children and grew up on the family fruit ranch. She spent her entire life in Vacaville. She married Antonio Garcia in 1937 and raised two sons, Anthony and Robert "Bob".Antonio (Tony) passed away in 1979. Juanita and her husband worked on local ranches picking fruit. After ranching, her husband worked at Mare Island in Vallejo, with heavy equipment.Juanita later worked for Basic Vegetable, a dehydration plant on Davis Street. Juanita had a full life, living to the age of 101, though she told everyone she was "39". She was independent and self-sufficient. She drove to age 93, maintained her own home and cooked for herself. She had constant company, neighbors, friends and family. Everyone was welcomed. She was a people person and loved everyone. After meeting someone for the first time she would tell him or her, "I feel like you are my relative", and she meant it.Up to her passing, Juanita belonged to the Basic Retirees Club and the Club Iberico de Espana (Spanish Club) in Woodland. She was proud of her Spanish heritage and celebrated her 100th birthday in Texas with her family along with flamenco dancers and Spanish music. She loved to travel and her favorite trips were to Spain, Mexico and Hawaii. Juanita leaves behind, her sons, Anthony (Mary Ann), Robert "Bob" (Jane); granddaughter, Mary Katherine Kutac (Patrick); great-grandson, Carter, and a large family and many friends. Visitation will be at McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow with location to be announced at the funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to A Park 4 Children of All Abilities & Disabilities, www.play4allvacaville.org, or a .

W00134330-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from July 14 to July 18, 2019