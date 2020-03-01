The Reporter Obituaries
Juanita Ruth Curl

Juanita Ruth Birth Curl was born March 24, 1937, in Rocky Mount, NC to her parents James Thomas Bailey and Margaret Elizabeth Birth. In 1973, her husband's Air Force career brought them to Travis Air Force Base, where she began a 25+ year teaching career with the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, retiring in 2002.She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Clyde L Curl Sr.; brother, Phillip Ellis Sr. and in-laws, Henry and Cora Curl.After a blessed 83 years, Juanita was called home on Feb. 20, in Vacaville.Left to mourn are her children, Clyde Curl, Jr., David Curl, Sr. (Wanda), Cora Curl, Carolyn Neal (Derek), and Carlton Curl (Lisa); stepchildren, Betty Christian, Sonia Bullard (Riccardo), Wayne Curl and Debra Curl, eight grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will commence at 10:15 a.m., all being at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Chandler St., Vacaville. The burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m.All Arrangements have been entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697, www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020
