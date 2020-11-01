1/
Judith E. McGranahan
On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Judith E. McGranahan, wife of Gary J. McGranahan, passed away at the age of 82. Judy was born on July 16, 1938 in Columbus, OH to Ralph H. and Virginia T. Packer. She is known for her infectious smile, positive encouragement of others and kind, compassionate spirit. Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Gary. She is survived by her sister, Joyce (Packer) McPherson and brother-in-law, Larry McPherson; her two children, Mike and Patty; daughter-in-law, Michelle, and son-in-law, Craig; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Please see www.mccunechapel.com website for Celebration of Life information.


Published in The Reporter on Nov. 1, 2020.
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
