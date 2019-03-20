Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Baptist Church
401 W Monte Vista Ave
Vacaville, CA 95688
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
401 W. Monte Vista
Vacaville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Anderson Obituary
Karen Anderson passed away peacefully on March 15, after losing her battle with melanoma cancer. She fought the cancer these past six years with all her strength and never gave up her faith in God. A Celebration of Life Service will be held this Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, 401 W. Monte Vista, Vacaville, CA 95688.Karen is survived by her husband, Keahi; her two children, Jennifer and Sean; parents, Mike and Glenda Hood, and brother, Jon. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Karen's name to Hume Lake Christian Camps https://hume.org/give/ or Faith Community Church at www.vacavillefaith.org.
W00129750-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.