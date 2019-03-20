|
Karen Anderson passed away peacefully on March 15, after losing her battle with melanoma cancer. She fought the cancer these past six years with all her strength and never gave up her faith in God. A Celebration of Life Service will be held this Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, 401 W. Monte Vista, Vacaville, CA 95688.Karen is survived by her husband, Keahi; her two children, Jennifer and Sean; parents, Mike and Glenda Hood, and brother, Jon. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Karen's name to Hume Lake Christian Camps https://hume.org/give/ or Faith Community Church at www.vacavillefaith.org.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019