Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Casebeer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Casebeer


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen L. Casebeer Obituary
Karen L. Casebeer, 68, of Dixon, died April 21, following a brief illness.Mrs. Casebeer was born Oct. 31, 1950, in Brawley, CA. She grew up and resided in Oxnard, CA, until relocating to Dixon in 1997.Mrs. Casebeer was retired from the University of California, Davis. After retirement, she volunteered at Kaiser Vacaville.She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Samuel Casebeer of Dixon; daughter, Candace Mihalic of Danville, and grandchildren, Samantha Mihalic and Ethan Mihalic.A memorial service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, cancerresearch.org.
Published in The Reporter from May 15 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.