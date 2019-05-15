|
|
Karen L. Casebeer, 68, of Dixon, died April 21, following a brief illness.Mrs. Casebeer was born Oct. 31, 1950, in Brawley, CA. She grew up and resided in Oxnard, CA, until relocating to Dixon in 1997.Mrs. Casebeer was retired from the University of California, Davis. After retirement, she volunteered at Kaiser Vacaville.She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Samuel Casebeer of Dixon; daughter, Candace Mihalic of Danville, and grandchildren, Samantha Mihalic and Ethan Mihalic.A memorial service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, on Monday, May 20, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, cancerresearch.org.
Published in The Reporter from May 15 to May 20, 2019