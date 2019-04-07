|
Karla Waltraud Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on March 30. Karla was born on Jan. 12, 1941, in Gdansk, Poland, grew up in Berlin, Germany, and lived in Naples, Italy, for a brief time before coming to the United States in 1966. She first lived in Altus, OK, before moving to Vacaville over 40 years ago.Before retirement, Karla was employed for 20 years at United Airlines in San Francisco.As a fierce competitor who enjoyed golf and tennis, she was a member of many groups such as the Vaca Valley and Twice Around Women's Club at Green Tree Golf Club as well as the original Browns Valley Racquet Club.Karla is survived by her two children, Diana and Erik. Karla was a loving grandmother to her pride and joy, Brighid, who loved her as "Omi".
W00130670-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019