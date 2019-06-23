A Celebration of Life for Kathryn A. Logan, 82, will be held at Vaca Hills Chapel, Vacaville on Thursday, June 27, at 1 p.m. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, June 17, at NorthBay Vaca Valley Hospital. Immediately following, at 2:30 p.m., she'll be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Robert, of 49 years, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Kathryn was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Kewanee, II. She graduated from Wethersfield High in 1955 and was a resident of Vacaville for 44 years. Kathryn was a homemaker, Air Force spouse, and enjoyed traveling and gathering with family and friends. During her time in Vacaville Kathryn volunteered for local organizations. She was a member of the Retired Military Wives and Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and served as an officer in both organizations.Kathryn was the youngest of 10 children; with four still living, Margaret Donaldson, Martha Euchaski, Jack Hamilton, and Marvin Hamilton. Kathryn is survived by her three daughters, Carolyn Brookshire (Vacaville), Terri Keener (Winters), and Linda Logan (Cibolo, TX), and son-in-law, Roger Keener. Kathryn had three grandchildren, Jennifer Keener, Kristofer Keener (Amber), and Benjamin Brookshire (Gabby), and six great-grandchildren, Nicholas Keener, Jacob Hamilton, and Andrew, Samuel, Jackson, and Jameson Brookshire. Kathryn had many other close extended family members, Mary, Noel, Debbie and Ross Lockwood, and friends who will miss her dearly.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233, www.vacahillschapel.com.

W00133450-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from June 23 to June 27, 2019