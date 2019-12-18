Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Valley Church
Maple Road
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
Kay “Jim” Chambers


1940 - 2019
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Kay Jay "Jim" Chambers, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Jim was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Cleveland, OH, to Kenneth and Anne (Taylor) Chambers. He proudly served in the Air Force for 20 years where he achieved the role of Technical Sergeant. On Nov. 4, 1961, he married Pilar Chambers. They raised a son, Jose, and a daughter, Christina. Jim was known for being a jack-of-all-trades, and he was known especially for his love of computers. He loved to learn and taught himself countless skills. His contagious laughter and sense of humor brightened the lives of those he knew. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, his mother, Anne, and his brother, Ronnie. He is survived by his wife, Pilar; his two children, Jose and Christina; his grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Alicia, and Kelli; his great-granddaughter, Ella; his brother, Dean, and his sisters, Judy and Ken Anne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Valley Church on Maple Road at 9 a.m. Full military honors will follow at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
