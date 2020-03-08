|
Kay Cardwell of Dixon, CA died peacefully in the company of family on her 78th birthday. Born in San Angelo, TX to Oliver Huff and Georgia (Moore) Huff, the family relocated to Fairfield, CA in her teen years. Following secretarial college, she worked as secretary to the Inspector General of the US Air Force. In 1967 she met and married Lt Col. Paul Kirkman. While raising children, she graduated Magna Cum Laude (with straight A's) from Sacramento State University, earning a Masters in Business Administration, which led to a career as director of business services for school districts in Placer County, Ukiah, Fresno and Cabrillo College in Aptos. An avid Harley Davidson rider, she put over 100K miles on her bikes, covering all of the U.S. For 17 years she wrote the column "If You See Kay" for Thunder Press, reporting road trips and current events in the motorcycle community. Internationally, she travelled to France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. She was a great cook, hosting huge holiday gatherings. Each Christmas was epic. She enjoyed gardening and excelled at everything crafty, including painting, sewing, crochet, beading, bricklaying, plumbing and carpentry. She skied, rafted and sky-dived. She was once escorted to the exit of a casino for too many wins at the black jack table. At the age of 75 she learned to play the piano. She could catalogue the many occasions she had cheated death. Simply stated, she was a bad-ass. Preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Kirkman West, and ex-husband, Paul Kirkman. She is survived by her son, Jef Valentine; sister, Jackie Nobrega; partner, Jack Munoz; grandchildren, Alison Grady, Kaysey Grady and Cole Clarkson; niece, Sherri Salcido Leon and husband Greg Leon, as well as five grand nieces/nephews. Family, friends and colleagues will miss her broad smile, affirmative attitude and generous spirit.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020