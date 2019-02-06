Born in Carson City, NV, he and his sister were raised in North Bonneville, WA in the scenic Columbia River Gorge. He met his wife, Virginia from Yakima at Washington State University, where he was a TKE and welterweight boxer. He once met Louis Armstrong. He was in the ROTC and joined the Air Force where he spent 20 years and retired as a Major and Instructor Pilot at Travis Air Force Base, CA. He spent one year at DaNang in Vietnam and saved marines behind enemy lines and earned his Bronze Star. He was married 64 years and is survived by his wife, "Ginny"; his daughter, Debra (RN), and son, Michael (PA). His only sister, Shirley (83) died two days after him, and they now are together in heaven. He loved flying, duck hunting, golf, reading and his dogs. He lived for his family and loved them to the end. Published in The Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary