Kenneth Lee Fitchhorn, age 73, of Newport, TN, passed away on April 5, in his home in Vacaville, surrounded by his wife and children, Jimmy and Nadja.Funeral services and viewing will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, April 12 at Vaca Hills Chapel. A military burial will follow, and a reception will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 12 at Stars, with Pastor Curtis Verdon of Victory Christian Life Center officiating.Ken was born in Woodbury, NJ on Aug. 16, 1945 and moved to Tennessee in 1950. He returned to New Jersey in 1960 where he met the love of his life, Carol Fitchhorn, whom he married on March 14, 1970. Ken worked for United Airlines for 34 years, and was a veteran of Vietnam, having served two tours in Vietnam and four years active, two years reserve with the Marine Corps. He was well known around Vacaville for his participation in a wide variety of activities and groups. His passion for learning led to a life of seeking and compiling information. A lifelong college student, Ken held a variety of degrees in subjects ranging from aeronautics to computer technology. Ken was an avid mentor as well; he participated in the robotics clubs at Vaca High School, Vanden High School, and Buckingham Charter Magnet High School, and worked closely with local Boy Scout Troop 316.He was most famous for his classic overalls, white shirt, pocket protector, quantum physics books, and Santa hat. If you knew him, you KNOW.Ken Fitchhorn is survived by his wife, Carol Fitchhorn; his children, Nadja and Jimmy Fitchhorn; Jimmy's wife, Lorie Fulgencio Fitchhorn; his 11 grandchildren, Breah Haddon, Jessica Zajdel, Tiarra Roberts, Mariyah Roberts, Zoe Jordan, Devyn Fitchhorn, Darian Haddon, Lauren Haddon, Nalia Roberts, Destiny Fitchhorn, Brooklyn Fitchhorn, and his two great-grandchildren, Troy Roberts and Avery Mayhew. He is also survived by his siblings, Jean Donovan, Pat Dolbow, Bill Fitchhorn and Bob Fitchhorn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Charlene O'Brien. Ken will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was a husband, father, friend, a mentor, student, teacher, a helper, an artist, an engineer, a believer, a man truly indescribable with a true heart for giving, and most memorable -a one-of-a-kind character.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed The Children https://secure.feedthechildren.org/site/Donation2?1400.donation=form1&df_id=1400.

W00130740-image-1.jpg,W00130740-image-2.jpg,W00130740-image-3.jpg Published in The Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019