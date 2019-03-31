Kevin Jan Morinec, 61, died suddenly Feb. 26. He was born Sept. 11, 1957 in Chicago, IL. He graduated in 1974 from Marmion Military Academy and then went on to St. Louis University, Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology finishing his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology in just three years. Kevin went on to the University of Michigan and in 1981 earned a dual Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering and Atmospheric Science. He dreamed of flying as a boy and while in high school earned his private pilot's license, joined the Air Force ROTC program while in college and was commissioned upon graduation. Following graduate school, Kevin accepted his first Air Force assignment and was sent to Okinawa, Japan. He then attended flight training at Williams Air Force Base. Kevin served in the Air Force for over 23 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force reserves. Kevin flew the C-130 "Hurricane Hunter" and the C-5 Galaxy. He earned an Air Medal for his service in the Hurricane Hunters and served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. In August 1991, Kevin was hired by Alaska Airlines. He continued to fly for them until his death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maire; his children, Kevin and Meghan; sister, Twila (Jon) Radford; mother-in-law, Barbara Nunanl brother-in-law, Patrick (Anna) Nunan; sister-in-law, Donna (Sean) Nunan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Lottie, and his brothers, Gary and Scott. A Mass of Catholic burial was held at St. Raymond de Penafort Church in Mt. Prospect, IL. He was laid to rest with full military honors at Resurrection Cemetery in Chicago, IL., next to his parents and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 7 from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Napa Airport's Runway Restaurant, 2044 Airport Road, Napa. The family requests donations be made to the Thompson Tansky Scholarship Fund in Kevin's name. Donations may be sent to Richard DuPlain, 4309 SE 179th Ct., Vancouver, WA 98683 or to their favorite charity.

W00130350-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019