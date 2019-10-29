|
A Funeral Service for Kevin P. Edson, 67 of Dixon, will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Vaca Hills Chapel 524 Elmira Road Vacaville. Pastor Mark Wright will officiate. He will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Mr. Edson passed away on October 24, 2019 in Vacaville after a long illness. He was born in Texas on July 6, 1952. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019