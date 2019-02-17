Kevin Peters, Vacaville's loudest laugher and favorite neighbor, died peacefully in his home on Feb. 3.Kevin was born on Aug. 18,1953 in Philadelphia, PA, and spent the last 30 years in Vacaville. Kevin graduated with a degree in Engineering from Humboldt State University in 1980, but was committed to, and found joy in, challenging himself to continue to learn every day of his career. Kevin worked for R.F. MacDonald Company for nearly 20 years, from 1999-2018.Kevin lived a very full life, finding ways to make authentic connections with any person who crossed his path. He believed in giving his all to everything that he did, whether it be his professional career, training for a bike race or marathon, or dedicating himself to learn his favorite song on his guitar.Kevin is survived by his mother, Joy Peters; sisters, Deedy Crossland, and Jilda Francis; brother, David Peters; children, Christopher and Rebecca Peters, and many other close family members.To remember and show support, family, friends, and others whose lives Kevin touched are invited to a Celebration of Life from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. For address and more information, please contact his family at [email protected]

Published in The Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2019