|
|
On Saturday, April 11th, after a heroic battle against a rare and incurable form of brain cancer, our beloved Kirk Thornhill was called home to heaven to be greeted by those who have gone before him, and to prepare a place to welcome his family when their time comes. He was, in life, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to so very many. Many who knew him shared with him a love of cars, bowling, golf, and work at the dealerships. He often spoke of retirement and the dreams he had for that season of life, but he enjoyed his work and the people within that community so immensely, there was doubt that he would ever truly be able to part with it. Recently he was inducted in the Central Solano USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame, an honor to both him and his family.For the countless people who loved him, he was a rock to lean on. Strong and caring, he would often rescue people in the midst of the most difficult parts of life, helping to set them upon their two feet again, sending them back out into the world stronger and better than before. For his wife Bobbett of 39 years and 14 days, he fulfilled every promise he ever made, loving her from the time they first met at a dinner organized by Larry Sweesy until the day he took his final breath. For his sister Pam, he was a life-long friend, never allowing the distance in miles become distance in their hearts. For his children, Kimberly, Kyle, and Kelly he was both proud and protective of each one of them, an ever constant pillar of strength and a safe place to fall back upon when life got too hard. For his grandchildren, Owen, Abigail, Charlotte, Kaylynn, Caroline, and Connor Kirk, he was the kind and fun-loving Grandpa and Papa any child could ever ask for, giving his love in its most pure form. Life without him will never be the same. His absence will leave a mark upon all who knew him and loved him. We cherish the countless memories and special moments we had with him, grateful for every day that God gave us to be together.Those memories, too many to recount here, we hope to share with all of you in the near future when the world allows. Although we will put him to rest privately, we hope to celebrate his life with you on what would have been his 62nd birthday, Friday, July 31st, 2020 at his home. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers or gifts, if you wish you can make a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation in his name, in honor of him and to help others in their fight against this disease. Until then, we share with you some of our most precious memories of him, and wish each of you the best that life has to offer. May you all cherish the time you have together as we have cherished our time with him. Love to you all,The Thornhill Family
W00143290-image-1.jpg,W00143290-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020