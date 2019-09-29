The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
569 N 1St St
Dixon, CA 95620
(707) 678-2189
Resources
More Obituaries for Laine Lyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laine K. Lyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laine K. Lyle Obituary
Laine K. Lyle was born on Sept. 13, 1970 in Vallejo. He passed away in Yountville, on Sept. 22. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., both at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St. Dixon, CA 95620. A committal service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home. www.miltoncarpenter.com.
W00137050-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
Download Now