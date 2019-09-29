|
Laine K. Lyle was born on Sept. 13, 1970 in Vallejo. He passed away in Yountville, on Sept. 22. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., both at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St. Dixon, CA 95620. A committal service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home. www.miltoncarpenter.com.
