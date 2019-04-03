A memorial service will full naval rites will be held for Harry Lawrence "Larry" Edwards, 83, of Camden, SC at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Mr. Edwards died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. He was born in Florence, SC, the son of the late Ray William Edwards and Eugenia Nettles Edwards. Larry was in the US Navy, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. Larry was an avid fly fisherman and pilot, but his passion was soaring. He taught many people the Joy of Soaring and often enjoyed soaring the ridge at Minden, NV.Larry is survived by his daughters, Julia Edwards Dake, Viki Edwards Short, and Kathryn St. Claire; son, Michael Allan Edwards; grandchildren, Lisa Buccella Ciarnelli, Michael Edward Buccella, Clint Howard, Cathryn Edwards, Rhett Chassereau, Walter Chassereau and Patrick Lisicki; two great-grandchildren; sister, Iris Edwards Lockerby; brother, Gene Edwards; many nieces and nephews, but especially, Angel Shealy.Besides his parents, Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann St. Claire; and his brothers, Bob and George Edwards.Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Edwards family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.

