Larry Kent, of English Hills, was born on Aug. 7, 1956 and died suddenly at home on March 6.Larry Wayne Kent was born in Ephrata, WA to Nick and Ruth Kent. He is survived by his son, Zachary (Susanna), and grandsons, Kyle and Cameron Kent, Valarie Horton and her son Michael, who Larry treated as a son; his brothers, James (Donna and niece Savannah), and Edward (Linda and nephew Nicholas).Larry was a long time Vacaville resident. He graduated from Vacaville High in 1974, was an Eagle Scout and an active member of the Episcopal Church for many years.Larry was a master craftsman, carpenter and contractor. He was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for hunting, fishing, golfing and dogs.He was a loving father, grandfather and a loyal friend, truly an amazing person. He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him.Services will be held at McCune Garden Chapel on March 20, at 11 a.m., 212 Main St., Vacaville. A celebration of life will follow the services.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020