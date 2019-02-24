Larry Thomas Perkins, 64, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 15. Larry grew up in Vacaville, graduated from Vacaville High School Class of 1972 and was always full of life with such a big personality and the kindest heart. Larry recently retired as a Mechanic with American Home Foods, Genentech, Dey Labs and Mariani after nearly 40 years. He was very hardworking, loyal, well-known and loved among the community. Larry married his late wife of 33 years, his loving and devoted Emily, in 1980. Together Larry and Emily shared so much love and they raised their two children as the most incredible parents. Larry was the ultimate family man and was always so fun! He was a coach for his children's teams, a big 49er fan, dog and music lover, amazing story teller and a man of God. Later in life, Larry and Robin, his loving fiance, enjoyed retirement together, traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Larry enjoyed breakfast with his family and buddies Jon, Bill and Charles.Larry was viewed as the most generous and selfless person with a tremendous amount of love for so many. Survived by daughter, Shawnee (Tom) Rapisarda; son, Joseph (Kristin) Perkins; four grandchildren, Juliana Rapisarda, Thomas Joseph Rapisarda Jr. (Tommy), Joseph Daniel Perkins (JD), Katherine Emily Perkins (Kate); fiance, Robin Chavez; brother, Danny Perkins; sister, Charlotte Humphries. Preceded in death by wife, Emily McKinney Perkins; father, Daniel Perkins, and mother, Maurine Little Perkins.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 8, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Vacaville Opera House.

W00128820-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Feb. 24 to Mar. 8, 2019