Lee Munoz, 82, was born in Napa, CA on April 6, 1937 to John A. and Sally (Lucchetti) Munoz of Green Valley. She died peacefully on November 14, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Lee belonged to 4-H and raised, showed and judged rabbits. She graduated Armijo High School in 1955. She graduated Santa Rosa Junior College and San Francisco State, earning her BA and Teaching Credential. She began her career at Green Valley School. She spent many years teaching 4th and 5th grades at David A. Weir School. She became a leader in training her colleagues. She was an officer in the teachers' association, earning their highest award, the WHO Award (We Honor Ours). She was also a foster mother. She finished her career at Fairview Elementary School teaching 3rd and 4th grades, math and computer labs. She was a member of the Napa-Solano Consortium for Staff Development, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed substitute teaching until 2003, culminating a 44 year teaching career. Lee had an appetite for travel both domestically and internationally. The list of her travel destinations and adventures is extensive. She selflessly volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, the Food Bank, Youth Ag Day and Suisun Wildlife Center for several years. She volunteered at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah. She spent a lifetime rescuing animals and had a wide variety of them living at her small "ranch" in Green Valley. She was a lifelong sports enthusiast both as spectator and participant and loved seeing live theater. She had a sharp wit, was a loyal friend and extremely generous. She was a fearless lung and breast cancer survivor. Her favorite time of day was happy hour. Lee belonged to FSUTA, Armijo Alumni, California Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Key Women Educators, Sons of Italy, Friendship Force, Moose Lodge and Red Hat Society. She participated in the Hospital Guild luncheons, FSUSD bowling league and a monthly colleague poker group. Lee is survived by her brother Jack Munoz of Vacaville, nieces Kelli Estes of Evergreen, CO and Shellie Munoz of Fairfield, nephews Jack (Mary) Munoz of Brighton, MO and Mark Pagan of Fairfield, great-nieces Lindsay Garcia of Fairfield, Jillian Munoz and Janylle Munoz of Florida, and Aftyn Munoz of Brighton, MO and great-nephews Matt (Stephanie) Pagan of Vacaville and Joseph (Idanny) Munoz of Florida, 2 great-great nieces and 8 great-great nephews with one on the way, sister-in-law Nancy Munoz of Fairfield, cousins Lyle (Bonnie) Garcia of Califon, NJ, Deanna McHugh of Stockton, Barbara (Tony) Bettencourt of Sacramento, Fran (Hank) Metevier of Burlington, Vermont; a wide circle of friends, and longtime devoted friend and caregiver Kate McBride of Fairfield. Lee was preceded in death by her parents. All services will be held at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 West Texas St., Fairfield (707) 425-4697. Visitation will be on December 10 from 4:00 – 8:00 with a vigil at 7:00. Memorial service will be December 11 at 12:00 Noon. A graveside service at Rockville Cemetery will be followed by a reception. The family is grateful to Kindred Hospice and Victor Paz Farmhouse for the care and support of Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60607, Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 or Suisun Wildlife Center 1171 Kellogg St., Suisun, CA 94585.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, 2019