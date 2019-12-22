Home

Lee Thorpe passed away peacefully Sunday with her husband of 57 years by her side. Lee touched many lives with her big smile and her kindness. Lee was born in Kyoto, Japan before returning to her native Seoul, where she met her devoted husband Charlie. They returned to Huntington Beach, where she raised her family and managed a successful tailoring business. Lee then moved to Vacaville, to be near her grown children. She enjoyed travels by Airstream and her community of friends at Leisure Town and finally Solano Life House.Lee is survived by her husband, Charlie; daughter, Hali Hausmann (Jim); granddaughter, Chloe; son, Dennis Thorpe (Fran); grandsons, Troy and Dean, and relatives still in Korea.Private services are scheduled to be held at Sacramento Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 22, 2019
