Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
707-446-3233
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Leo Allett Rusch


1953 - 2019
Leo Allett Rusch Obituary
Leo Allett Rusch, 66, of Vacaville passed away on Oct. 1, at his residence. Leo was born to Leo and Marzella Rusch on Aug. 18, 1953 in River Rouge, MI; however, he was raised in Detroit.Leo served his country for 24 years in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement as a Master Sergeant in 1998. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Linda and numerous family members.There will be a Memorial Service on Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., at the Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. Leo will be laid to rest on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon at 9:30 a.m.Arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233.vacahillschapel.com.
W00137510-image-1.jpg,W00137510-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019
