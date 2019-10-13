|
Leo Allett Rusch, 66, of Vacaville passed away on Oct. 1, at his residence. Leo was born to Leo and Marzella Rusch on Aug. 18, 1953 in River Rouge, MI; however, he was raised in Detroit.Leo served his country for 24 years in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement as a Master Sergeant in 1998. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Linda and numerous family members.There will be a Memorial Service on Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., at the Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. Leo will be laid to rest on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon at 9:30 a.m.Arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019