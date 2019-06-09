Leon passed away peacefully in his home after an illness of inherited heart failure. He was born in Oak Park, IL, and at the age of 12 moved to Santa Monica, CA. In Santa Monica is where he met his best friend Mark, whose friendship would last a lifetime. Leon did well in school and participated in many activities, boxing, wrestling, baseball, football, track, drama, and student government. His interests in sports and drama continued throughout college and his career as an elementary school principal. Leon was an avid learner, in 1965 he earned a BA in Social Science / History; 1973 an MA in Educational administration; 1976 a General Life Teaching Credential, and in 1979 a Doctorate in School Administration. He used his knowledge of student learning and scientific practices to help improve student performance and teacher effectiveness. His love of life and learning continued throughout his life. He was a History buff, a football coach, a fisherman, an avid chess player, a tennis player, a golfer, a bowler, a track and field coach, an avid reader, and a Harley rider. He was a collector of pipes, old movies, and music. He loved to travel the blue highways. During his 36 years as an educator he believed in the potential of all students. Leon is survived by his wife, Cheryl; stepsons, Matthew and Patrick (Danielle); son, Jason (Cherie); daughter, Stacey and ex-wife Susan. He had 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

