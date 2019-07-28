|
A Mass of Christian burial for Leonard Lafferty, 75, will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1791 Marshall Road, Vacaville. Thursday evening, Aug. 1, there will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m., with vigil service at 7 p.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville.Leonard passed away on July 19, in Sacramento. He was born in Hawaii on July 21, 1943 to his late parents, Dennis and Elsie Lafferty.An accomplished martial artist, Leonard taught in various community centers and schools for a number of years. He opened schools in Milpitas and Vacaville and taught until his retirement in 2013.Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Jan Homer; son, Leonard Lafferty Jr.; daughters, Leonilda Oshiro and Lisa Kalani; brother, Melvin, and a host of cousins, extended family and dear friends.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2019