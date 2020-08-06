Leslie A Rosenberger, 76, of Fairfield, CA, passed away quietly and peacefully August 3, 2020, Leslie was born August 9, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, the son of late Ursula and Robert Rosenberger. He was the oldest of five siblings, the only one born before his father was drafted to serve in World War II. He is survived by his brothers, Steve, John, Jim and sister, Jean.After graduating Armijo High School in 1959 he joined the United States Navy, and eventually would serve on the USS Columbus in Vietnam. After returning he married his schoolmate Susan E. Green on August 8, 1965, who survives. He was an alumnus of Sacramento State College. Leslie would become a schoolteacher and taught in Vacaville school district for 13 years, mainly at Alamo Elementary School. Later he would take a job teaching for the state prison system from where he would eventually retire. He enjoyed telling corny jokes, riding bikes, singing quartet, and traveling around the world. He was a long time Toastmaster member and member of Unity Church Vacaville.He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Michael and Brook Rosenberger; also son and daughter in law, Matthew and Carrie Rosenberger, as well as eight grandchildren, granddaughters Niki Basra, Nisha Lightner, Chantel White, Shante White, grandson, Jesse Hammond, granddaughters, Riley Rosenberger, Taylor Rosenberger, and Lauren Rosenberger.Special thanks from the Family to Greg Lobes for always being there for him. Services will be held at a date yet to be determined at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.





