A funeral service for Leslie "Ted" Theodore Haskins Jr., 42 of Vacaville, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery. Ted passed away on Feb. 14. He was born in Vallejo, on July 15, 1976. He is survived by beloved wife, Diana; daughter, Madison and family. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, www.vacahillschapel.com. 446-3233.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019