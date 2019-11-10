|
Letha Marie Pierce passed peacefully on Oct. 23. Her loving kindness and compassion towards all will never be forgotten. Born at home in the small town of Tioga, TX, Letha was warmly welcomed by family; parents, Herbert and Mary Ethel Davidson and brothers, Myron and Edward (lovingly known as Babe). She attended the local school where she met her two best friends in first grade, Nelda Cook and Betty Wangler. Letha's endearing friendship with Nelda and Betty lasted a lifetime.It was Easter Sunday after Letha graduated from High School that she met the love of her life, William Pierce. They married in Dec. 1950 and lived the American Dream together for 66 years.Letha's greatest of passions were her grandchildren, she was affectionally known as "Grams". Letha enjoyed gardening and spending time at her vacation home in the mountains. She shared her caring spirit by volunteering and donating to many organizations to include; American Heart Association and Boys Town of America.Predeceased by her loving husband, William Hugh Pierce, and her brother, Myron Davidson. She is survived by her brother, Edward Davidson; children, David, Donna (David), Danette (Greg), Darby (Robert). She also leaves behind her many grandchildren, Travis (Jenny), Amie (Jenn), Becky (Ty), Lucas, Sarah (Bobby), Rachel, Noah, Dylan, Will, Abigail, and Robby who were lucky enough to grow into adolescence and adulthood with her love and guidance; and finally seven great grandchildren who were her great joy, Gunner, Jorden, Aliyah, Eloise, Sawyer, Laylah, and Teddy.There will be a Celebration of Letha's Life on Nov. 17.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019