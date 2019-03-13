Lillian Mae Wolfe was born May 23, 1933 in Reno, NV to John and Priscilla Cerveri. While attending Reno High School she started her lifelong love for bowling and met her future husband, and love of her life, Clifford C. Wolfe. After school Lilllian worked for the Nevada Bell Company as a Switchboard Operator before leaving the company to start her family. Becoming a full-time homemaker, her goal was to be the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she could possibly be. In 1952 the Wolfe's moved to Fairfield, then spent a few years in Japan before finally settling back in Fairfield. Lillian became a prominent figure in the Central Solano Bowling Association even serving on their board of directors in the 1970's and 80's. She was a coach to junior bowlers at Travis Bowl and served as the secretary and member of multiple leagues over the years. In 1994 she was bestowed the highest award possible and was inducted into the CSBA Hall Of Fame. Lillian M. Wolfe was 85 years old when she passed away March 7, peacefully at home with her daughter and granddaughter at her side, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clifford C. Wolfe, and her grandson, Joshua Wolfe. She is survived by her sons, Danny and David Wolfe; daughter, Diana Cavins, and grandchildren, Richard, Robert, Sulie, Shannon and Kerri. Also numerous great and great-great grandchildren.Lillian will be laid to rest at Fairfield Suisun Cemetery next to her mother and husband. A celebration of life will be held at Stars Recreation Center in Vacaville on March 28, at 12:30 p.m. Please dress in casual attire as this will be a time for friends to get together to remember and celebrate the wonderful person Lillian was. A small buffet style lunch will be provided.

W00129510-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 13 to Mar. 28, 2019