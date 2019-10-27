|
Linda Joy Kusaka, age 57, passed away peacefully at her residence in Vacaville, CA on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in San Francisco, California on April 5, 1962 to Andrew Murdoch Smith and Dolores J. Duncan. She graduated from Fairfield High School and worked as the Director of Procurement at Tricor Braun Winepak.Linda was a faithful wife to her husband, and a devoted mother to her three sons, who were the most important part of her life.Linda was a career minded, hard working woman who took on any challenge set before her. With a love for nature and the outdoors, she enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and off-roading. Her caring, generous, loving heart touched many lives and she will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.Linda is survived by her parents, Andrew and Rachel Smith, of Healdsburg, CA; brother, Andrew Smith; husband, Jon of Vacaville, CA; sons, Zachariah Peter Kusaka, Nikolias Stephen Kusaka, and Jekoniah Austin Kusaka of Vacaville, CA.A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Calvary Chapel Solano, 1180 Western Street, Fairfield, California. Flowers are welcome; Memorial contributions may be sent to Kaiser Hospice Vallejo (707) 645-2385.
W00137940-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2019