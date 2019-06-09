It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda Marie Morris, 71, of Vacaville. Enveloped by the love and comfort of her daughter, Linda was able to pass on the morning of Friday, May 24, at VacaValley Hospital. After nearly a decade of bravely fighting "the c-word" and other respiratory illnesses, she can finally rest easy.Linda was born on Sept. 23, 1947 to John P. and Marie D. (Hobbs) Johnson in San Rafael. Being part of a military family, Linda got to travel from coast to coast, enjoying the beaches of California, Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The family settled down in Vacaville in 1957, where she would later start a family of her own. She completed cosmetology school in San Francisco and was a teaching assistant at Irene Larsen. In recent years, she could often be found sipping on a diet soda while enjoying episodes of Ellen, Steve Harvey, and reruns of The Golden Girls. She loved visiting with family and friends, both in person and over the phone. Among many other things, her unique sense of humor and tight-squeeze hugs will be greatly missed by those who loved her.Linda is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Ron) Johnson; son, Joaquin (Esther Cope) Martinez; grandkids, Mike Luna, David (Christina) Luna, and Amanda Johnson; great-granddaughters, Natalie and Ashley Luna; sisters, Sharon (David) Rico and Judi Cruces of Vacaville, and Jan Bradley of Tucson, AZ, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie; brother-in-law, Frank Cruces, and long-time partner, Ron Cooper.Family and friends are invited to join us for a memorial service on Thursday, June 13 at 1 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 425 Hemlock St., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, if you are fortunate enough to still have your mother or grandmother in your life, please take a moment to give her a call and ask to hear her favorite story from days gone by one more time.

W00132970-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from June 9 to June 13, 2019