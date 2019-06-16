|
|
Lois J. Zirzow, 73, the wife of Robert Zirzow, passed away at home with family on May 30. Survived by husband, Bob; sons, Craig and Curt; daughter-in-law, Cammie; granddaughter, Eliza; brother, Ned; nieces, Joy, Janice, Cindy, Mary, and nephews, Joel, Jim, and David. Originally from Greendale, WI and West Dundee, IL, she had lived in Vacaville for the past 33 years. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Please visit https://www.mccunechapel.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
Published in The Reporter on June 16, 2019