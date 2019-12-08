|
Lois Elaine Kaplow, treasured mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, has passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a teacher, a volunteer, an adventurer, a life-long learner, a gardener, a card game lover, a reader, a giver, a helper and so much more.There will be a celebration of life service on Jan. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Center For Jewish Life, 731 E. Main St., Vacaville. Her legacy will remain through those she loved and who loved her.
W00139150-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 8, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020