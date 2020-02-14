The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
569 N 1St St
Dixon, CA 95620
(707) 678-2189
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
569 N 1St St
Dixon, CA 95620
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
105 South 2nd Street
Dixon, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Silva Fletcher


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Silva Fletcher Obituary
Loretta Silva Fletcher, 81, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Feb. 7, in Dixon. She was born on May 15, 1938 in Niles, CA to Alfred "Pitsy" and Catherine Silva.Loretta spent her life dedicated to family, her faith and farming. She enjoyed participating in many activities including dancing, raising rabbits, 4-H, Young Ladies Institute, Women's Improvement Club, Quilting Club, Red Hat Society, and Garden Club. Loretta was blessed with a life of faithful service as a caregiver and Eucharistic Minister. Her daily peace was found in her love of reading, family and faith.Loretta is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Delynda and Bert Eldridge of Dixon, Deanna and Doug Alloway of Dixon; sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Kelly Fletcher of Dixon, Daryl Fletcher of Dixon, Daren and Britta Fletcher of Placerville, and Tim Fletcher of Dixon; 16 grandchildren, Lynnette and Nevada Smith, David, John Mariah and Mark Eldridge, Katelyn and Tyler Alloway, Amanda, Matthew and Codi Fletcher, Jerad, Kathryn and Kristyn Fletcher, Jack and Paige Fletcher; as well as five great grandchildren, Lily, Carson and Austin Smith, Wyatt and Harper Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Fletcher; son-in-law, Bill Eldridge, and son, Gene Fletcher of Dixon.A visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St., Dixon, with Rosary at 5 p.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 105 South 2nd Street, Dixon. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 12 noon at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Silveyville Cemetery, Dixon. Arrangements are under the direction of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 678-2189, www.mccunechapel.com.
W00141660-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -