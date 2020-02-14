|
Loretta Silva Fletcher, 81, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Feb. 7, in Dixon. She was born on May 15, 1938 in Niles, CA to Alfred "Pitsy" and Catherine Silva.Loretta spent her life dedicated to family, her faith and farming. She enjoyed participating in many activities including dancing, raising rabbits, 4-H, Young Ladies Institute, Women's Improvement Club, Quilting Club, Red Hat Society, and Garden Club. Loretta was blessed with a life of faithful service as a caregiver and Eucharistic Minister. Her daily peace was found in her love of reading, family and faith.Loretta is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Delynda and Bert Eldridge of Dixon, Deanna and Doug Alloway of Dixon; sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Kelly Fletcher of Dixon, Daryl Fletcher of Dixon, Daren and Britta Fletcher of Placerville, and Tim Fletcher of Dixon; 16 grandchildren, Lynnette and Nevada Smith, David, John Mariah and Mark Eldridge, Katelyn and Tyler Alloway, Amanda, Matthew and Codi Fletcher, Jerad, Kathryn and Kristyn Fletcher, Jack and Paige Fletcher; as well as five great grandchildren, Lily, Carson and Austin Smith, Wyatt and Harper Fletcher. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Fletcher; son-in-law, Bill Eldridge, and son, Gene Fletcher of Dixon.A visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 569 N. First St., Dixon, with Rosary at 5 p.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 105 South 2nd Street, Dixon. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 12 noon at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Silveyville Cemetery, Dixon. Arrangements are under the direction of Milton Carpenter Funeral Home, 678-2189, www.mccunechapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020