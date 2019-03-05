|
Lorraine Aschenbrenner entered into rest on Feb. 25, at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 92. Beloved companion of Laurist (Bud) Olsen. She was born and raised in Oakland, (Jingle town), and retired from Nabisco Brands in Oakland. Born on Feb. 27, 1926 to the parents Antonio and Mary Lema, she was the youngest of five siblings. Loving mother of Paul Hulburt (Sherry), Bruce Hulburt, Leslie Megarry (David). Devoted grandmother of 10, Michelle, Cindy, Monica, Matthew, Valerie, Zachary, Ashley, Mikayla, Stacy, David Jr.; great grandmother (GG) of 13. Preceded in death by her son, Wayne Hulburt; daughter, Cheryl Hulburt and granddaughter, Michelle Hulburt. Lorraine loved to read, go camping and spend time with her grandchildren. Friends are welcome to attend the viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the service 12 to 1 p.m., on March 7, at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward CA 94542.
