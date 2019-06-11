Lucia Joseph Finck, a resident of Vacaville since 1990, passed away on June 6, at Vacaville Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Charleston, SC on Jan. 20, 1924, at Fort Sumter Women's and Children's Hospital; the daughter of Jeremiah and Kathleen Lucia Joseph. She traveled extensively with her parents in her early years and resided in Indonesia for 12 years. Her travels took her around the world twice, once West bound by freighter and then East bound by steamship to countries including China, India, much of Europe and the Orient.The family settled in Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., upon returning to the U.S. where Lucia attended Ridgewood High School. She attended the Temple University Medical Technology Program, graduating about the time WWII ended. From there she moved to Heath, MA with her parents and worked in the office of a local MD. She married Donald Herman Finck (preceding Lucia in death in 1989) on June 7, 1947. They had six children, Lucia Morgan of Vacaville (William), Donald Christen Finck (Nancy) of Missouri, Lynn Anne Carrier (Michael) of Vermont, Lisbeth Sandra Finck (Ted) of Vermont and Lucinda Margaret Finck of Vermont and Laurel Cecelia Revere of Michigan. Lucia was active with The Order of the Eastern Star in her early years and then volunteered with the Ladies Aide, working on dinner fund-raisers for many years. She went back to school in 1968 and obtained her RN from Greenfield Community College and then went to work at Farren Hospital. She moved to California and worked at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, CA, for several years before finally retiring in Vacaville in 1990.She leaves behind all six of her children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, spread across the U.S.A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m., at the home of William and Lucia Morgan, 7541 Pleasants Valley Road, Vacaville, CA 95688. Finger foods, fruit, salads and beverages will be served. Father Mack Olsen from Epiphany Episcopal church will officiate and assist the family.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program or the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

