Luis Leyson Ring Sr. passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at the age of 89 in his home in Vacaville, CA with his family by his side. He was born on October 21, 1930 in Fort Stotsenburg in the Philippines. He is the third son of Cipriana and Walter Ring.He was a veteran of the US Air Force of 22 years, which included 2 years in Vietnam. He then went on to devote 35 years to the Federal Government working at Mare Island Naval Shipyard.He was a generous man who helped anyone who needed it and donated to numerous charities. If you knew him you would know he loved working at the Commissary, cooking, telling stories, admiring cars, spending time visiting family and friends and tending to his fruit trees in the backyard.He was preceded in death by his parents; two of his brothers, Samuel Ring and Marvin Ring; two of his sisters, Francis Ring Tomlinson and Henny Ring Crane; first wife, Barbara; their first son, Wayne, and his second wife, Crisanta Relox Ring and stepson, Victor Relox Pacania.He is survived by his wife, Sribut and his sons, Mark Ring Sr, Ira Glenn Ring and wife Rosalyn, Peter Ring, Louis L Ring Jr. and wife Carol, and Cristopher Ring Sr. He was also called Daddy by his surviving stepchildren, Constance Ring, Pauline Relox Wells, Mary Relox Smith, Richard Relox Pacania and Paul Relox Pacania. He had 25 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.