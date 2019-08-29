The Reporter Obituaries
Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
1850 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 425-4697
Luis "Louie" Pichardo

Luis Pichardo, 73, who often went by "Louie", died on Aug. 17, on a property near his home in Vacaville.Luis was born on July 29, 1946 in Guerrero, Mexico to Soledad and Silvestre Pichardo. He served in the Army in the Airborne Division from 1966 to 1968. He married the love of his life, Marlene on July 27, 1985. Together, they shared two sons, Mario and Paul, and together raised their granddaughter, Rachelle. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and anything with nature. He was a man's man and a father figure to more than just his own sons.Preceded in death were his parents and siblings, Margarita and Isidro.He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his siblings, Guillermina, Eduardo and Maria Guadalupe; daughters-in-law, Alicia Pichardo and Jennifer Alexander; eight grandchildren, and one great grandson. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Rosary at 11:30 a.m., and US Army Military Honors at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 West Texas St., Fairfield. A reception will follow in the Garden Court. Arrangements under the care of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 707-425-4697, www.bryanbraker.com.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
