Lyle (Tom) Robert Thomas was born in Sacramento on Aug. 24, 1949 to Elaine and James Melvin Thomas. He passed away on March 13. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra (Sandy) and his beloved family.The family has chosen to not have any services. They will celebrate his life privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to The s Project.Arrangements entrusted to Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 446-3233. vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 22, 2020