Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wallace Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sue Wallace Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Sue Wallace Roach Obituary
Susie was born in Vallejo to John and Dorothy June Wallace. She attended St. Vincent's for 12 years in Vallejo. After high school, she married her sweetheart, Mike Roach and they had one son, David.She attended nursing school where she became an LVN.Susie passed away in Vancouver, WA following a long illness She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son. She is survived by her brother, Johnny (Sara) Wallace and Cecile (Larry) Reynolds, and numerous nieces and nephews. Susie was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
W00140920-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -