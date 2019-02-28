The Reporter Obituaries
On Feb, 14, Margarite Inez Peralta Kittyle, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home. She was 80 years old. Along the way she raised three sons, George Jr, Michael, and Robert and one daughter, Patricia. Margarite, was Administrator of the Dixon Migrant Center/ Dixon Housing Authority. She was the first female Administrator in the state of California. Her presence has also impacted the Silveyville Cemetery, Soroptimist International, Dixon Chamber of Commerce and many more organizations.Margarite was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George, and her parents, Manuel and Agapita Peralta. She is survived by her four children; five grandchildren, David, Wade, Kristina, Jennifer, and Matthew, and four great grandchildren, Caden, Waylon, Wyatt and Aurora. Viewing will be March 3 from 1 to 4 p.m., at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home in Dixon. Mass will be March 4, at noon, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Dixon. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019
