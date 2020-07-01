Maria B. Escamilla, AKA Bea, age 99, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020. She was born February 7, 1921 in Waco, TX, to Juan and Juanita Vasquez. She was one of 14 children. Her older sister and soulmate Nina passed away in April 2020. She was 103 years young. Bea married her longtime love since they were 6 years old, Julian Serratos Escamilla, who preceded her in death in 1998.Julian and Bea lived in Wapato, WA after they were married. They moved to California and settled in Vacaville in 1960. Bea worked at Basic Vegetable plant for many years until she retired in 1983. Bea loved volunteering at the Storehouse helping others in need. She enjoyed assisting others as she was grateful and appreciative for her many blessings. Her life was a testimonial to living life with zeal, enthusiasm and a song in her heart. She always saw the good in people. Bea's hobbies were sewing and gardening. She sewed dolls and made little terrycloth dress hand towels to share them with all to brighten up their day. Her flower garden was her pride and joy. She loved dancing and socializing while enjoying her one beer. She is also known for riding on the back of a Harley motorcycle on occasion. Bea is survived by her four children; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren, with whom she shared many memorable moments.Beatrice has touched the lives of many in her 99 years. Mom, grandma, great grandma, friend, Tia, you will be missed and remembered forever. A private committal service of immediate family will be scheduled. Donations can be made to the Father's House food pantry in memory of Beatrice M. Escamilla where she volunteered for many years.





