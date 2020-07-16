A gentle, caring, loving soul, Maria left this earth the way she lived in it, with grace, dignity, and pride. A better spouse, mother, sister, friend will not be found. She left us on the morning of June 26, surrounded by the love and strength of her family.Maria was born in Mexico on May 20, 1956 and came to California in 1960. She was raised in Vacaville, graduating from Vacaville High School. She left her home town to attend CSU, Sacramento and complete her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at a time when very few women and Latinas were even enrolled at the university. She was a trailblazer.Maria was the second of eleven children of Nicolas and Rebeca Berumen, and took her role as "big sister" to heart. She was the first to acquire a Bachelor's degree and led the way for others in her family to achieve this goal. Her sense of responsibility to her family was paramount, and it carried into her 34-year career with the State of California. She retired as Chief of Administration for the California Conservation Corps, a post she loved. More importantly, Maria's Catholic faith sustained her, and was her guiding light throughout her life and illness, inspiring everyone who knew her. We truly benefited from her love and grace and are assured through daily blessings that her influence will continue to guide us. Always in our heart.Maria is survived by her husband, David; her children, Sara and Aaron; and her siblings Otilia, Ofelia, Aurelio, Josefina, Marisela, Alicia, Rebeca, Nicolas, Beatriz and Juan, and their families.