Maria H. McCullough (neé Roos), 82, passed away peacefully on October 17 in Winston-Salem, NC.Maria was born in Heidelberg, Germany on February 1938 to Hermine Shoepple and Philipp Roos.Maria married John P. McCullough, Retired USAF, on September 7, 1957 in Germany and moved to the US in 1961, and shortly thereafter received her US citizenship. Maria and John settled in CA in 1969 with their children, John, Mark, Patricia, Joseph, Jeanne, Frances and Kim.Maria volunteered at Armijo High School Bingo and Booster Club from 1982 to 2002. When she was not at Bingo, she enjoyed knitting and sewing as well as donating to various charities. She loved to bake the best apple strudel ever!Maria is survived by her seven children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. McCullough; daughter, Maria, and her mother and father, among other family members.To honor her memory please donate your time to your favorite charity
. Mom will be greatly missed but her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.