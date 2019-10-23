The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
1850 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 425-4697
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
1850 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Schwerdtfeger Bowen


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Schwerdtfeger Bowen Obituary
Marian Pauline Schwerdtfeger Bowen, 100, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, at her residence at Vaca Valley Living, Vacaville.She was born on April 19, 1919 in Escanaba, MI, to Albert and Rose Moore Murray.Marian is survived by her only child, Paul Schwerdtfeger (Adina); grandson, Scott Schwerdtfeger, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by husbands, Fay E. Schwerdtfeger and Carroll R. Bowen, her parents, four sisters and one brother.Marian graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno. She loved to travel and enjoyed visits to Europe, Mexico, Cuba (before Castro), Australia and New Zealand, Canada, and most of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games (but not word search), and loved playing bingo (but only if they called it right).She was a longtime member of the Royal Order of the Moose and the Order of the Eastern Star.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 West Texas St., Fairfield, with Gretchen Shilts officiating. A reception will follow at 733 Mustang Ct., Fairfield.Arrangements are under the direction of Bryan-Braker, (707) 425-4697. You may sign the guest book at www.bryanbraker.com.
W00137890-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
Download Now