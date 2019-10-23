|
Marian Pauline Schwerdtfeger Bowen, 100, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, at her residence at Vaca Valley Living, Vacaville.She was born on April 19, 1919 in Escanaba, MI, to Albert and Rose Moore Murray.Marian is survived by her only child, Paul Schwerdtfeger (Adina); grandson, Scott Schwerdtfeger, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by husbands, Fay E. Schwerdtfeger and Carroll R. Bowen, her parents, four sisters and one brother.Marian graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno. She loved to travel and enjoyed visits to Europe, Mexico, Cuba (before Castro), Australia and New Zealand, Canada, and most of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and word games (but not word search), and loved playing bingo (but only if they called it right).She was a longtime member of the Royal Order of the Moose and the Order of the Eastern Star.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 West Texas St., Fairfield, with Gretchen Shilts officiating. A reception will follow at 733 Mustang Ct., Fairfield.Arrangements are under the direction of Bryan-Braker, (707) 425-4697. You may sign the guest book at www.bryanbraker.com.
W00137890-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019