Mariana Langwell 84, of Springfield, MO, passed away November 8, 2020 in her home. She was born November 1, 1936, in Columbia, MO to John W. and Winnie R. (Drane) Bell. She was a homemaker and a former minister's wife. She loved her Lord and spending time with her family. She loved Silver Dollar City, Gospel Music and quilting.Mariana was preceded in death by her parents, her two spouses, Rev. Delbert Glen Hall and Rev. Samuel Coleman Langwell, and by her siblings, John Wesley Bell Jr., Alma Dee (Bell) Miller, and Joseph Nelson Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Janna Marie (Hall) Knowles and her husband, Bill Junior Knowles, and her son, Jeffrey Mark Hall; her grandsons, Delbert Ray Daniels, Bill Junior Knowles II and his girlfriend, April Gansmann, Robert Glen Knowles and his wife, Marie (Buxbaum) Knowles and great-granddaughter, Keira Rayne Strayhorn-Daniels; her siblings, David Little Bell and Anita Ruth (Bell) Semon, as well as many other family and friends.Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Memorial donations are suggested in Mariana's name to Campground Funds, Southern MO. District, 528 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO. 65807.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store