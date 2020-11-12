1/
Mariana Langwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mariana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mariana Langwell 84, of Springfield, MO, passed away November 8, 2020 in her home. She was born November 1, 1936, in Columbia, MO to John W. and Winnie R. (Drane) Bell. She was a homemaker and a former minister's wife. She loved her Lord and spending time with her family. She loved Silver Dollar City, Gospel Music and quilting.Mariana was preceded in death by her parents, her two spouses, Rev. Delbert Glen Hall and Rev. Samuel Coleman Langwell, and by her siblings, John Wesley Bell Jr., Alma Dee (Bell) Miller, and Joseph Nelson Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Janna Marie (Hall) Knowles and her husband, Bill Junior Knowles, and her son, Jeffrey Mark Hall; her grandsons, Delbert Ray Daniels, Bill Junior Knowles II and his girlfriend, April Gansmann, Robert Glen Knowles and his wife, Marie (Buxbaum) Knowles and great-granddaughter, Keira Rayne Strayhorn-Daniels; her siblings, David Little Bell and Anita Ruth (Bell) Semon, as well as many other family and friends.Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Memorial donations are suggested in Mariana's name to Campground Funds, Southern MO. District, 528 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO. 65807.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporter.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved